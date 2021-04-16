OPEN APP
IMD forecasts normal monsoon this year

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast that the country will have normal monsoon this year, with the seasonal rainfall likely to be 98% of the long period average (LPA).

The national weather forecaster said there was a 40% likelihood of normal rainfall, with a one-in-four probability that monsoon could be below normal of 90-96% of the LPA. There is a 16% probability that rainfall will be above normal, while that for deficient rains is 14%.

IMD said it will issue the updated forecasts in the last week of May 2021.

IMD’s forecast is similar to that of Skymet announced earlier this week, although the private agency has forecast that the monsoon rain is likely to be 103% of the 50-year LPA. The forecasts of both agencies have an error margin of 5%.

Weather agencies categorize the monsoon to be normal if the forecast for rainfall is 96-104% of the LPA.

Normal rain will boost crop production in India, where farmers mainly depend on the monsoon to irrigate their fields.

More money in the hands of farmers will, in turn, boost rural demand even as the second wave of the pandemic hurts consumption in urban centres. Bountiful rain will also likely cool food prices at a time when inflation is accelerating.

Skymet, however, had said it expects the plains of north India and some parts of the North-East to be at risk of deficient rain through the season. Interior parts of Karnataka may also have scanty rain in the core monsoon months of July and August.

However, there is likely to be good countrywide rainfall distribution in the onset month of June and the withdrawal phase of September, Skymet had added.

