IMD forecasts rain and thundershowers this weekend: Will showers dampen Kali Puja festivities in Kolkata?

Kolkata is set for a generally pleasant week as the monsoon has withdrawn from West Bengal. With cooler winds starting to blow in, residents can look forward to a gradual relief from the sticky humidity that has lingered in recent months.

What does the IMD forecast say? According to the India Meteorological Department’s seven-day weather forecast, Kolkata will begin the week under clear skies.

By October 17, skies will turn partly cloudy, and temperatures may rise slightly to a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 25°C. The partly cloudy trend is expected to continue through October 18 and 19, with a chance of thunder or lightning on these days. Daytime temperatures will hover between 32°C and 33°C, while nights will remain warm at 25°C to 26°C.

Will Kali Puja celebrations be affected by the weather? Celebrations for Monday’s (October 20) Kali Puja, the festival of lights, are unlikely to be affected, as the MeT Department has forecast partly cloudy conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32°C, while the minimum will hover near 26°C.

How is Kolkata’s weather transitioning? As the city moves out of the monsoon season, more stable and comfortable weather is expected in the coming days, marking the gradual onset of the winter season.

IMD issues weather warnings across India The IMD has issued weather warnings as several regions across the country brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the coming days. The alert covers parts of South Peninsular India, East, Central, and Western India, according to a report from the National Weather Forecasting Centre issued on October 16.

In the southern region, Tamil Nadu, Kerala are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall between October 16 and 21, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Yanam, and Rayalaseema may experience scattered rain and thunderstorms. Winds could reach 30–40 km/h, posing risks of waterlogging and minor flooding in low-lying areas.

In East and Central India, south Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh may see thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds around October 16, potentially disrupting outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, in West India, regions like Goa and Konkan are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and scattered heavy showers on October 16 and 17.

Authorities have urged residents and tourists to stay alert, follow local advisories, and take precautions against lightning and gusty winds.

Chennai Rains The monsoon has set in over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, south interior Karnataka, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, triggering heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring districts. Residents woke up to dark clouds and thunderous showers, signalling the season’s arrival.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Puducherry.