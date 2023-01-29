IMD forecasts rain in parts of Delhi2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:49 AM IST
India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted isolated light rainfall in parts of Delhi on January 29 with the minimum and maximum temperatures ranging between 11 and 17 Degrees Celsius respectively.
The national capital is likely to witness isolated light rainfall in parts of the city on January 29 with the maximum temperature likely to remain at 17 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature likely to drop to 11 degrees Celsius.
