The national capital is likely to witness isolated light rainfall in parts of the city on January 29 with the maximum temperature likely to remain at 17 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature likely to drop to 11 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department(IMD) expects a cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers in the city. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD, said “The temperature will rise from Sunday on account of a new western disturbance and we might see isolated light rainfall,"

As per the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 Degrees Celsius on Saturday which was 3 degrees lower than the normal temperature during this time. While a maximum temperature of 23.8 Degrees Celsius was observed.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin, Delhi observed an air quality index (AQI) of 236 on Saturday and continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category. An AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 'moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’. Above 500 is the ‘severe-plus or emergency’ category.

Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, IMD predicted a ‘Wet Spell over northwest India during 29th-30th January, 2023’. It wrote, “Press Release : i) Wet Spell over northwest India during 29th-30th January, 2023. ii) Intensification of low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean into a Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal around 31st January, 2023."

Press Release : i) Wet Spell over northwest India during 29th-30th January, 2023.

ii) Intensification of low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean into a Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal around 31st January, 2023. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 28, 2023

The weather department has predicted ‘light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on 29th & 30th’ and ‘light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh 29th & 30th and over Rajasthan 28th & 29th’.