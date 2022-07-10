IMD forecasts rainfall in Delhi on Monday

IMD mentioned that very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 12 and 13 July; Interior Karnataka on 10 and 11 July, over West Madhya Pradesh on 11 and 12 July; East Madhya Pradesh on 11 July; Odisha during 12-14 July; Vidarbha on 13th and over Chhattisgarh on 12 and 13 July

