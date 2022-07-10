IMD forecasts rainfall in Delhi on Monday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the national capital is likely to witness light rainfall with drizzle on Monday with cloudy skies. The maximum and temperatures are likely to settle at 35 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.
NEW DELHI :The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the national capital is likely to witness light rainfall with drizzle on Monday with cloudy skies. The maximum and temperatures are likely to settle at 35 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The weather department said the national capital witnessed a pleasant Sunday morning with minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the evening settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius, it was a notch below the average temperature.
The relative humidity oscillated between 89% and 66%, the weather department said.
Earlier in the day, the IMD issued a ‘red alert’ for extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka.
Heavy monsoon rains from the south west monsoon winds has caused severe water logging in parts of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai. The state has been under red and orange alert for heavy rains for the past few days.
Predictions
-Intense wet spell likely to continue over Telangana, Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh on 10 and 11 July
-Very heavy rainfall very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch during 10-12 July, over Marathawada on 11 and 12 July, over Coastal Karnataka on 14 July, over Kerala and Mahe on 10th, 13 and 14 July; Konkan and Goa on 10 July.
IMD mentioned that very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 12 and 13 July; Interior Karnataka on 10 and 11 July, over West Madhya Pradesh on 11 and 12 July; East Madhya Pradesh on 11 July; Odisha during 12-14 July; Vidarbha on 13th and over Chhattisgarh on 12 and 13 July
-Heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 10 and 11 July; Himachal Pradesh during 10th - 13th and over Uttarakhand during 10th - 14 July. Further very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Uttarakhand during 10-12 July
-Heavy rainfall likely over Punjab on 10, 13 ,14 July, over Haryana-Chandigarh on 13 and 14 July, over West Rajasthan on 10 July and over East Rajasthan during 11-14 July. Very heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Haryana-Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on 10th July
