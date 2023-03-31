The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall or thunderstorm in some states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

Strong winds followed by a thunderstorm lashed the national capital for the second consecutive day on Thursday with the weather department predicting similar weather conditions even for Friday.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted light-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will occur over Delhi and adjoining areas like Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during most days of the week between March 30 and April 5.

It has also warned that strong winds may damage plantations, horticulture, and standing crops. Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds and rain could occur.

IMD updates: Check region-wise weather forecast

1) Northwest India: Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds very likely over the region from 30th March-01st April. Isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan on 30th & 31st March; over West Rajasthan on 30th March and over Uttar Pradesh on 31st March.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on 31st March.

2) East India: Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds very likely over the region from 31st March-02nd April. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, and Odisha on 31st March.

3) Northeast India: Scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds are very likely to continue over Northeast India during 30th March-03rd April. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya from 31st March- 02nd April; over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 01st & 02nd April.

4) Central India: Isolated rainfall/thunderstorms and lightning/gusty winds are likely over the region on the 30th & 31st of March.

5) South India: Light isolated rainfall/thunderstorms over the region during the next 5 days except over the Northern parts of Karnataka.

6) West India: Light isolated rainfall over the region on the 30th & 31st of March.