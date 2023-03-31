IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms for next two days in THESE states2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 06:51 AM IST
The IMD forecast said that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours in northwest India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall or thunderstorm in some states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.
