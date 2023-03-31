IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms for next two days in THESE states

3) Northeast India: Scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds are very likely to continue over Northeast India during 30th March-03rd April. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya from 31st March- 02nd April; over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 01st & 02nd April.