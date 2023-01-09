The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday reiterated that the Cold Wave conditions will abate over plains of northwest India after the next 24 hours.
The weather department also said very dense fog conditions will prevail over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter.
Here is a detailed look at the weather forecast by IMD
Cold wave prediction
-Cold wave conditions will continue over north Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana on 9 January
-Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Bihar will also see cold wave conditions on 9 and 10 January and abate thereafter
-Severe cold day conditions very likely in many/some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on 09th and cold day conditions on 10 January.
Minimum temperature prediction
-Due to the approaching of fresh Western Disturbance from 10th January night, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over Northwest India after 24 hours.
-Minimum temperatures in east India will see a gradual rise by 2-3°C after two days
-Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C most parts of Maharashtra States and Northern parts of Peninsular India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
Fog predictions
-Very dense fog very likely to continue during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours
-Dense fog will prevail in the region after 24 hours
-Dense fog also very likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2-3 days.
Rainfall predictions
-Heavy rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning, hail is likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir on 11-12 and over Himachal Pradesh on 12 January, 2023
-Moderate rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan Region on 9 January, 2023
-Another Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region form 10th night and plains of northwest India from 11 January
-Fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall likely over Western Himalayan Region during 10-13 January and isolated light rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and adjoining area of west Uttar Pradesh during 11-13 January
