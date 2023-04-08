IMD forecasts rise in temperature in 5 days, predicts heatwave in 10 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a gradual rise in temperature in most parts of the country by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a gradual rise in temperature in most parts of the country by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days.
This warning comes on the heels of earlier predictions by the weather department that several parts of the country, except for parts of the northwest and peninsular region, are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.
This warning comes on the heels of earlier predictions by the weather department that several parts of the country, except for parts of the northwest and peninsular region, are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra had said, “A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana."
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra had said, “A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana."
Climate change is responsible for increasing global temperatures and worsening the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. In February this year, India experienced its hottest February since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD. However, above-normal rainfall due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.
Climate change is responsible for increasing global temperatures and worsening the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. In February this year, India experienced its hottest February since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD. However, above-normal rainfall due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.
The prolonged spell of pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning strikes damaged crops in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states.
The prolonged spell of pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning strikes damaged crops in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states.
Rains for the next 2 days
Rains for the next 2 days
The weather office has also predicted thunderstorms and strong winds over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during the next two days.
The weather office has also predicted thunderstorms and strong winds over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during the next two days.
"Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter," the advisory said.
"Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter," the advisory said.
(i) Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.
(i) Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.
(ii) Gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4°C over most parts of the country during next 5 days.
(ii) Gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4°C over most parts of the country during next 5 days.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.