IMD forecasts snow, heavy rain for Himachal, J&K; avalanche advisory issued in Lahaul and Spiti
Adverse weather conditions have led to the closure of 112 roads, including three national highways, in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 107 roads are in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message