Adverse weather conditions have led to the closure of 112 roads, including three national highways, in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 107 roads are in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes as a fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu-Kashmir and neighbouring areas with trough aloft in middle tropospheric westerlies is anticipated to affect the north-western states from Thursday.

The Met department has issued an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh. The state and its neighbouring hilly areas are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 km per hour in isolated areas from April 18-21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adverse weather conditions have led to the closure of 112 roads, including three national highways, in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 107 roads are in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district.

Higher hills and tribal regions have witnessed light snowfall, while the mid and low hills have received intermittent rains in the past 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Centre Shimla, Hansa and Koksar in tribal Lahaul and Spiti have received 5 cm and 2 cm of snow, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the areas which experienced rainfall, Kothi recorded the highest with 63 mm, followed by Chamba with 41 mm, Manali with 35 mm, Jot with 31 mm, Dalhousie with 28 mm, Keylong with 22 mm, Kasol with 19 mm and Kangra with 17 mm, the weather office said on Tuesday.

Owing to the weather situation in the hilly area, the Lahaul and Spiti police on Tuesday urged people to stay away from the Chandra River. They have also issued an avalanche advisory asking people to stay clear of steep slopes and be on alert in snowy areas.

The police informed that the flow of water in the Chandra River, which was obstructed following an avalanche on Tuesday morning due to snow and rain in the area, has been restored. However, it has caused a rise in the river's water level and, therefore, people are advised to stay away from it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commuters have also been asked to exercise caution while travelling through snowy areas as the risk of avalanches remains high in the snow-bound district.

"Avoid steep slopes, be aware of danger, travel with companions and be updated on weather conditions and stay alert in snowy areas," the advisory read.

