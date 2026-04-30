IMD forecasts temperature spike in orthwest, heatwave alerts for Vidarbha and Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a 2-3 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperatures across northwest India until 2 May, followed by a sharp 3-5°C drop between 3 May and 6 May. In central India, temperatures may ease by about 2°C through 1 May, with little change thereafter.

The IMD also expects isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40–60 kmph) over the Western Himalayan region, the plains of northwest India, and adjoining parts of central India during 3-6 May.

Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Vidarbha on 1 May and in west Rajasthan on 2-3 May. Hot and humid weather is expected in parts of Odisha on 1 May; similar conditions are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between 30 April and 4 May, and over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema from 30 April to 2 May.

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On 29 April, maximum temperatures ranged between 40°C and 46°C across most parts of the country, barring the Western Himalayan region, northeast India and adjoining eastern India. The highest temperature of 45.8°C for the season so far was recorded at Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

Temperatures were markedly above normal (over 5.1°C higher) in isolated parts of west Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and appreciably above normal (3.1–5°C higher) in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and south interior Karnataka, as well as isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, east Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

India's official weather forecaster defines a heatwave as temperatures at least 4.5°C above normal, with higher departures classified as severe.

Experts feel that increase in temperature may impact crop production costs. "Rising heat stress pushes up irrigation demand, forcing farmers to water crops more frequently and driving up their costs,” said Sudhir Panwar, farm expert and former member of the Uttar Pradesh Planning Commission.

With a temporary easing of the heatwave, power demand has moderated from recent peaks. Peak demand stood at 241.33 GW on Wednesday, down from 253.47 GW on 28 April. India had recorded an all-time high of 256 GW on 25 April during last week’s intense heatwave.

Demand is likely to rise again with temperatures expected to climb. The Central Electricity Authority has projected peak demand of 271 GW for the current fiscal.

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The spike in temperatures comes amid shifting global climate patterns, including the potential return of El Niño conditions. El Niño—a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean—is linked to hotter conditions and a weaker monsoon in India.