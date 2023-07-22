IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall in Mumbai over next 24 hours

IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall in Mumbai over next 24 hours2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Mumbai over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Saturday.
Heavy rains had lashed Mumbai on Friday, as well, leading to waterlogging in several areas and disrupting vehicular traffic.
Extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Central Maharashtra and Gujarat is likely today. As a low-pressure area lies over south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining northwest and west central Bay of Bengal, coastal and south interior Karnataka on Sunday and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday are expected to get very heavy rainfall.
A cyclonic circulation laying over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood is expected to cause light-to-moderate fairly widespread showers in Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana in the coming five days. Similar weather conditions are expected over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat for the next two days and decrease thereafter.
Today, squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over along and off Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and central Bay of Bengal adjoining south Bay of Bengal and south Sri Lanka coast is predicted.
Squally weather with wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is also seen over along and off Maharashtra and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Squally wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over Gulf of Mannar, along and off south Tamil Nadu coast, over southwest and central Arabian Sea today.
A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on Monday. Under the influence of this, heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is forecast over Odisha on Tuesday and isolated heavy rainfall over sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and & Nicobar Islands from Saturday to Monday.
While light to moderate fairly widespread rain is likely over the northeast India, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today and on Sunday, in Assam and Meghalaya from Saturday to Tuesday and over Arunachal Pradesh during Sunday-Tuesday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat state today. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated at isolated places of Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and heavy rainfall is seen at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.
