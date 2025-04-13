Centre asks states, UTs to monitor heat stroke, deaths

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO), said, “Global warming is leading to extreme heat conditions, and it is going to get worse. The world is not on track to keep the rise in temperature under 1.5 degree (compared to Pre-industrial times) which was agreed at the Paris COP 2015. So, the warming may go upto 2 or beyond 2 degrees. The rise in heat waves is seen all over the world and is impacting India in multiple ways. We need to prevent human deaths and illness and also reduce the impact on livestock and agriculture."