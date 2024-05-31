Heatwave alert: As several Indian states reel under severe heatwave, Maharashtra's Nagpur showed abnormally high temperatures of 56°C on Friday. This temperature was even higher than what the Delhi suburb Mungeshwar had recorded on Wednesday.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, the automatic weather station (AWS) in Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 56 degrees Celsius.

The AWS, as per the report, is located in the middle of a 24 hectare open agriculture field belonging to Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth in Ramdaspeth.

However, the India Meteorological Department may revise Mungeshwar's reading, as it is checking for sensor error.

The IMD has predicted light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today. It is likely to bring some respite from the heat.

Red heatwave alert

The IMD issued a red alert on Friday for "severe" heatwave conditions in many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand till June 1.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh will also experience a severe heatwave till June 1.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan since 17 May and over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh since 18 May.

Heatwave deaths

Over 50 people have reportedly died due to heatstroke in different parts of the country.

A total of 14 people died in Bihar on Thursday, officials said, including 10 people involved in organising the seven-phase national elections that are currently underway.

The deaths of 10 people were also reported in the government hospital in Odisha's Rourkela region on the same day, authorities told Reuters, prompting the Odisha government to advise against outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 3 pm when temperatures peak.

A 40-year-old labourer died of heatstroke in Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi Zoo relies on pools and sprinklers

High temperatures have also been causing birds and wild monkeys to faint or fall sick, the Delhi zoo is relying on pools and sprinklers to relieve its 1,200 occupants.

"We have shifted to a summer management diet, which includes a more liquid diet as well as all the seasonal fruits and vegetables which contain more water," Sanjeet Kumar, director of the zoo, told news agency ANI.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!