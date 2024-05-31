IMD Heatwave Update: Nagpur witnesses record temperature of 56°C; Delhi, Bihar on red alert
Nagpur hits 56°C surpassing Mungeshwar's temperature. IMD forecasts rain in Delhi. Red alert for heatwave in multiple states till June 1. Deaths reported in Bihar, Odisha, and Delhi. Delhi zoo takes measures to help animals cope with high temperatures.
Heatwave alert: As several Indian states reel under severe heatwave, Maharashtra's Nagpur showed abnormally high temperatures of 56°C on Friday. This temperature was even higher than what the Delhi suburb Mungeshwar had recorded on Wednesday.