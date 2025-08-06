Weather today: IMD alerts for Uttarakhand day after cloudburst, flash flood; Delhi remains dry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warnings across India, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi remains dry, with temperatures expected to soar.

Uttarakhand weather update: Heavy rainfall warning, rescue efforts continue On August 5, cloudburst-triggered flash floods and mud slides in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district caused severe damage to homes, shops and roads, and has resulted in several people feared missing, according to an ANI report.

More than 130 people have been rescued so far from devastation caused by two cloudbursts, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area, Uttarakhand government officials said. Efforts led by the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are ongoing.

The Met Department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across the state today, especially in the hill districts.

Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over next five days Meanwhile, in the Malappuram district of Kerala, heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging across the region, with the state's ghats receiving five-day ‘very heavy rainfall’ forecast from the IMD, as per another ANI report.

Further, the neighbouring southern state of Tamil Nadu has also got a ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning from the IMD for the same period, it added.

Himachal rain update: Dense fog, landslides, waterlogging affect region — Check Orange alert Himachal Pradesh has recieved heavy rainfall over the past six consecutive days, affecting daily life across the region. Many areas have been affected by dense fog, landslides and waterlogging.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several districts, including Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Kangra, ANI reported.

Delhi weather update: No rains but temperature below average The national capital Delhi saw maximum temperature at 32.7 degrees Celsius on August 5, a notch below the season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, as per the weather department,

And while no rainfall was recorded over the past 24 hours, humidity levels remained high, oscillating between 75 per cent in the morning and 69 per cent in the evening.

On August 6, IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain, with minimum and maximum temperatures likely to hover around 25 and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.

West Bengal rains: Heavy to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning The IMD has forecast heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal till August 10, owing to an upper air circulation over north Bangladesh and an active monsoon trough, PTI reported.

The bulletin noted heavy rainfall is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar till August 10; with heavy rains expected in North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Bankura and Purulia till August 8.

Meanwhile a prediction of ‘light to moderate rain’ has been issued for all other districts of West Bengal till August 10; and thunderstorms with lightning in Kolkata till August 8.

Arunachal monsoon update: Yellow alert in several districts On August 6, an IMD yellow alert remains in effect for several districts in Arunachal Pradesh due to anticipated thunderstorms and moderate to heavy showers, including East Kameng, Namsai, Lohit, and Papum Pare, PTI reported.

The Met has issued a series of weather alerts for the next five days amid forecast for rain and thunderstorms across districts, with East Kameng also likely to experience hail, while heavy showers have been predicted over West Kameng and Upper Subansiri.

Most other districts, including Siang, Kurung Kumey, and Tawang, are expected to receive scattered rain and thunderstorms with a high probability of occurrence. Fairly widespread rainfall is forecasted for Namsai, West Siang, and East Kameng.