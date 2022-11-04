IMD: Heavy rains likely to continue in these states during next 3 days; check weather forecast here2 min read . 02:02 PM IST
- Apart from this, IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall over Kashmir Valley on 6 November.
Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during next 3 days, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted on 4 November.
Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during next 3 days, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted on 4 November.
"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 4-6 November, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 4th November, 2022, IMD said in its press release.
"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 4-6 November, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 4th November, 2022, IMD said in its press release.
A low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around 9 November, 2022. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours, IMD said.
A low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around 9 November, 2022. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours, IMD said.
IMD has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 5-8 November and heavy rainfall on 7 November.
IMD has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 5-8 November and heavy rainfall on 7 November.
“Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 05th-08 th November. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 07th November, 2022," it stated.
“Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 05th-08 th November. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 07th November, 2022," it stated.
It further said that a fresh Western Disturbance very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 4th and adjoining plains from 5 November, 2022.
It further said that a fresh Western Disturbance very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 4th and adjoining plains from 5 November, 2022.
IMD has also predicted scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 5-7 November; isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand on 6 November and isolated light rainfall over Punjab on 5 and 6 November.
IMD has also predicted scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 5-7 November; isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand on 6 November and isolated light rainfall over Punjab on 5 and 6 November.
Apart from this, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on 6 November.
Apart from this, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on 6 November.
In its release, IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala coast and neighbourhood and an east-west trough runs from this system to south Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels. “Another cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea & southeast Bay of Bengal in middle tropospheric levels," it said.
In its release, IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala coast and neighbourhood and an east-west trough runs from this system to south Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels. “Another cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea & southeast Bay of Bengal in middle tropospheric levels," it said.
Meanwhile, IMD had said that India is likely to get 23 percent more rainfall than normal in November. In October, India received 47 percent more rain than normal.
Meanwhile, IMD had said that India is likely to get 23 percent more rainfall than normal in November. In October, India received 47 percent more rain than normal.
As per reports, within the first fortnight of October, multiple favourable weather systems brought 82.5 mm of rainfall over the country, 88% above the Long Period Average (LPA). India witnessed a normal monsoon season for the fourth consecutive year with 925 mm rainfall which was 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 880 mm.
As per reports, within the first fortnight of October, multiple favourable weather systems brought 82.5 mm of rainfall over the country, 88% above the Long Period Average (LPA). India witnessed a normal monsoon season for the fourth consecutive year with 925 mm rainfall which was 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 880 mm.