India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy snowfall warning for Himachal Pradesh and rainfall in some states for the next couple of days owing to a Western Disturbance.

Noting that the weather will remain bad in the higher reach of Himachal, Sandeep Kumar Sharma IMD senior scientist in the state told news agency PTI," During the past 24 hours, the weather has remained dry in the state. The maximum temperatures are above normal while the minimum temperatures are also normal. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius on Monday."

"There is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in higher reaches in one or two places and this activity will intensify in the state and weather will be bad on the 24th and 25th in the state," Sharma said.

"We have issued a heavy snowfall warning for districts Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur. The mid-hill districts of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi and Shimla will also have one or two spells of heavy snowfall in higher reaches," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, there will be another spell of rain and snowfall in the region owing to which temperatures are likely to the drop further.

"This western disturbance will be active in the state on the 25th, 26th and 27th of January. There is the possibility of less snowfall and the temperatures will drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius," Sharma added.

The weather office has also predicted hailstorm over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh. Light isolated rainfall/thundershower is very likely over Uttar Pradesh & East Rajasthan during 24th-28th and West Rajasthan on 24th & 28th January