IMD: Heavy snowfall warning for this state today; temperatures likely to drop1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:31 PM IST
- IMD noted weather will remain bad in the higher reach of Himachal Pradesh
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy snowfall warning for Himachal Pradesh and rainfall in some states for the next couple of days owing to a Western Disturbance.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×