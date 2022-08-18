Under the influence of likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal around 19th August; fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during 18-21 August, IMD said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over east-central India from the night of 18th August.
For today, IMD has predicted scattered to isolated light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.
"A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over east-central India from the night of 18th August, IMD said in a press release.
"Under the influence of likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal around 19th August; fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during 18-21 August, it said.
As per the IMD predictions, Isolated heavy rainfall with and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 18 and 19 August.
It has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall with and thunderstorm/lightning in Odisha during 18-20 August; Jharkhand on 19-20 August; East Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh during 19-21 August; Vidarbha on 20-21 August and over West Madhya Pradesh on 21 August.
Apart from this, IMD has also predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over Uttarakhand from 18-20 August; Himachal Pradesh during 19-21 and over East Uttar Pradesh on 19 and 20 August.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 19 August; Assam & Meghalaya during 19-21 August and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 18-21 August, as per IMD forecast.
IMD has also predicted Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over East Rajasthan & ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 17 and 21 August; Saurashtra and Kutch on 18th August and over Konkan and Goa 20 and 21 August.
