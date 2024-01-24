The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 4 days. IMD predicted severe cold day conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during next 2 days and decrease in intensity thereafter. Light rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur over Western Himalayan Region from 25 to 28 January, the weather agency noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather agency issued 'red alert' for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh for cold wave on 24 January, and 'orange alert' from 25 to 27 January.

More than 150 flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as dense fog, this time coupled with restrictions ahead of Republic Day, played havoc with air traffic for much of Tuesday.

IMD Forecast: Rainfall -Light isolated rainfall/snowfall likely to occur over over Western Himalayan Region from 25 to 28 January

-Light rainfall likely to occur over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim during next 2-3 days.

-Moderate rainfall likely to occur over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24-28 January with possibility of heavy rainfall on 25 January

IMD Forecast: Dense fog -IMD said very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh 24 to 27 January

-Dense Fog conditions very likely to prevail over Delhi from 24 to 27 January

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Bihar from 24 to 25 January and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 3 days.

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Madhya Pradesh during 24-26 January, and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura during 24 to 25 January

IMD Forecast: Cold day warning -Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh on 24 January, in some parts on 25 January, and cold day conditions in isolated pockets on 26 and 27 January

-Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan on 24 January.

-Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan on 24 January.

-Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Bihar for next 4 days.

- Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets of over Madhya Pradesh on 24 January.

IMD Forecast: Minimum Temperature Forecast -East India: Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C for subsequent 3 days.

-Northwest India: No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over many parts during next 2 days and rise about 2°C thereafter for subsequent 3 days.

IMD Forecast: Cold wave warning -Cold wave conditions very likely in north Rajasthan during 24-25January, and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh on 24 January

Train Delay in Delhi Passengers at New Delhi Railway Station reportedly faced difficulties as several trains are running off-schedule due to bad weather.

The dense fog has hampered flight and rail services all winter, leaving passengers stranded at airports and stations for hours, with the cascading effect of the delays throwing operations off schedule for several days.

