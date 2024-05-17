IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall till May 21; heatwave likely in Haryana, UP | See full forecast
IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Karnataka over the next five days. Meanwhile, a four-day heatwave is likely over Central India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala from May 20 to May 21. The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are also likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next four days.