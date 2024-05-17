The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala from May 20 to May 21. The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are also likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next four days.

The weather agency has predicted heatwave conditions for the next five days in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh and Bihar will likely witness heatwaves for the next four days.

IMD rains forecast

In its special message on Friday, IMD informed of a cyclonic circulation that lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and another over Rayalaseema and adjoining north Tamil Nadu in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

The weather agency said that a trough running from south Chhattisgarh to the Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels, under whose influence, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, south Karnataka are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema have also been predicted for the next seven days.

An orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from May 17-21, and over Kerala and Mahe from May 17-19. At the same time, an orange alert has also been issued over South Interior Karnataka for May 20-21.

The weather agency has issued a red alert for “isolated extremely heavy rainfall" over Kerala for May 20-21.

Senior IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told the ANI news agency that the weather agency has predicted heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Karnataka in the next five days.

“Continuous western disturbances influenced Northwest India from April until the last few days, causing isolated rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand," he said.

Also read: Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on May 31

IMD heatwave forecast

Kumar also told ANI that temperatures are likely to reach as high as 45 degrees Celcius in several states in May.

“Even today, the temperature has already reached 45 degrees Celcius in Rajasthan. In Punjab and Haryana, the temperature is also near 44 degrees Celcius, and the conditions of the heatwave are similar to Uttar Pradesh," he said.

“Heatwave is likely in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days and in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for four days. After that, there may be mild thunderstorms, which may cause the temperature to drop slightly," he added.

According to the IMD bulletin, heatwave conditions will likely affect parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh in the next five days.

Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha will also likely witness heatwaves on May 20-21.

