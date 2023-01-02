The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that sever cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the North western parts of India for the next 5 days. This includes states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
The weather agency also said that dense fog is likely to prevail over the plains of Northwest India for the next 5 days. "Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days," Indian Meteorological Department said.
The weather department informed that minimum temperatures were in the range of 3-7°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours.
The IMD further stated that severe cold wave conditions had been observed in isolated places over northern parts of Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated places over Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in the past one day.
Cold wave predictions
-Cold Day conditions in isolated/some pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days
-Severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over northern Parts of Rajasthan during 3-6 January, and over Punjab on 3 and 4 January
-Cold wave conditions predicted over Himachal Pradesh during 3-6 January, and over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during 3-7 January
Dense Fog prediction
-Very dense fog predicted in night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days
-Very dense fog will also prevail over Uttarakhand during next 48 hours
-Dense fog has been predicted over Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Tripura during next 2-3 days
-Similar conditions will prevail over Odisha during next 24 hours
Rainfall Prediction
IMD also predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (78% of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD on Sunday.
The IMD said below-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of south peninsular India and some pockets of central India where above-normal to normal rainfall is expected.
