The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Karnataka is likely to witness increase rainfall from July 5. It has also issued Yellow alert for North and South Karnataka on July 7-8.

Speaking to ANI, IMD's CS Patil today said: "Circulation lies over Sri Lanka and neighborhood between 1.5 and 3.6 km above sea level. Increase in rainfall is expected from July 5. Yellow alert in North and South Karnataka on July 7-8. Bengaluru likely to experience rain and thundershower in the next two days."

The weather department today predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.

"Isolated thunderstorm/heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar on 4th-6th July; over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 4th, 7th & 8th July; Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh on 7th-8th July; Arunachal Pradesh on 4th & 6th July; Assam & Meghalaya on 5th & 7th July and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4th, 6th & 8th July," it said on Sunday.

The department has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar on 7th-8th July; Assam and Meghalaya on 4th a 6th July; and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 7th July.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.