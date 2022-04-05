Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heatwave spell will continue in Northwest India for the next couple of days. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued in parts of eastern and western Rajasthan where heat wave conditions are likely to prevail for the next five days. Severe heatwave conditions are likely in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, and Jodhpur districts, the MeT department said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heatwave spell will continue in Northwest India for the next couple of days. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued in parts of eastern and western Rajasthan where heat wave conditions are likely to prevail for the next five days. Severe heatwave conditions are likely in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, and Jodhpur districts, the MeT department said.

On the other hand, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over the NE region. The weather agency also said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal in the next two days which is likely to bring rainfall to some states.

On the other hand, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over the NE region. The weather agency also said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal in the next two days which is likely to bring rainfall to some states.

Severe heatwave alert: Heat Wave conditions are expected in many parts of West Rajasthan during the next 5 days. Severe heatwave is predicted in isolated pockets.

Heat Wave to Severe heatwave conditions is also forecasted over Uttar Pradesh & East Rajasthan during next 5 days and in isolated pockets over south Haryana-Delhi during next 5 days.

Heat Wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, Jammu division & Himachal Pradesh during next 5 days; over Vidarbha during 05th-07th April

Meanwhile, similar conditions are predicted over Gujarat, north Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar on 05th & 06th April Rainfall alert: Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Meghalaya on 05th April

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 5th & 06th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during 05-08 April.

Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity is also very likely over Assam-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during 5 to 7 April.

Light isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe, TamilnaduPuducherry-Karaikal, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; over North Interior Karnataka & Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 5 and 6 April.

Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity are also very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry-Karaikal & Karnataka on 05th & 06th April and over Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days.

