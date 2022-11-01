IMD issues alert for very heavy rains in these southern states till Saturday: 5 updates1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 02:32 PM IST
Heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala during next 5 days.
South Indian states are likely to witness very heavy rains over the week under the influence of a Cyclonic circulation that lies over north Sri Lanka and its neighbourhood, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Monday.