South Indian states are likely to witness very heavy rains over the week under the influence of a Cyclonic circulation that lies over north Sri Lanka and its neighbourhood, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Monday.

Check full forecast here:

Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe from 1 to 5 November

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema to witness heavy rains today

Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 1 November

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Western Himalayan Region during 4-6 November and isolated rainfall over Punjab on 05th & 06th November

Isolated very heavy rainfall occurred over Tamil Nadu and heavy rainfall over and Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Significant Weather Features Dated 01.11.2022

 Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 01st – 05th November; — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2022

Normal life has been disrupted following a spate of heavy rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu. After recording heavy rainfall in Chennai, schools in certain areas of the city were closed.

Following the heavy downpour, the District collector announced holidays for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai (Only schools), Thiruvarur, and Nagaipattam due to heavy rain.

Delhi's air quality slips to ‘severe’ category

Delhi's air quality worsened on Tuesday morning as the AQI slipped into the 'severe' category, even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) had read 361 -- 'very poor' -- at 8 pm on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".