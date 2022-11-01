IMD issues alert for very heavy rains in these southern states till Saturday: 5 updates1 min read . 02:32 PM IST
Heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala during next 5 days.
South Indian states are likely to witness very heavy rains over the week under the influence of a Cyclonic circulation that lies over north Sri Lanka and its neighbourhood, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Monday.
Normal life has been disrupted following a spate of heavy rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu. After recording heavy rainfall in Chennai, schools in certain areas of the city were closed.
Following the heavy downpour, the District collector announced holidays for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai (Only schools), Thiruvarur, and Nagaipattam due to heavy rain.
Delhi's air quality worsened on Tuesday morning as the AQI slipped into the 'severe' category, even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.
Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) had read 361 -- 'very poor' -- at 8 pm on Monday.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
