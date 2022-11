India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. And under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts from 9 to 11 November.

The weather agency also predicted that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh are likely to see very heavy rainfall for the next few days.

Check full forecast here:

Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad during 08th-10th and over Himachal Pradesh during 09th-10th and isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand on 09th & 10th and during 09th-10th November

Isolated to scattered light rainfall/drizzle likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 08th-10th and over East Rajasthan on 08th and over West Rajasthan on 08th & 09th November

