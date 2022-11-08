India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. And under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts from 9 to 11 November.

