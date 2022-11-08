Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh are likely to see very heavy rainfall for the next few days
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. And under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts from 9 to 11 November.
The weather agency also predicted that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh are likely to see very heavy rainfall for the next few days.
Check full forecast here:
Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad during 08th-10th and over Himachal Pradesh during 09th-10th and isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand on 09th & 10th and during 09th-10th November
Isolated to scattered light rainfall/drizzle likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 08th-10th and over East Rajasthan on 08th and over West Rajasthan on 08th & 09th November
