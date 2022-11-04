IMD issues alert in these southern states for very heavy rains; schools closed today. 10 updates2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 02:50 PM IST
- Few South Indian states are likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next few days.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned that fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around 9 November. “It is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during the subsequent 48 hours," it added.