This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cyclone: The weather department warned that the low pressure area will move in the North West direction till the evening of 10 May following which it will further progress towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coast
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist, Umashankar Das on Saturday informed that a well marked low pressure area is now evident on the South East Bay of Bengal adjoining south Andaman sea.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist, Umashankar Das on Saturday informed that a well marked low pressure area is now evident on the South East Bay of Bengal adjoining south Andaman sea.
The expert warned that this low pressure area will move in the North West direction till the evening of 10 May. The wind will further progress towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coast after that.
The expert warned that this low pressure area will move in the North West direction till the evening of 10 May. The wind will further progress towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coast after that.
The weather office also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week in view of the likely formation of the cyclonic storm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather office also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week in view of the likely formation of the cyclonic storm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have not yet made any forecast on where it will make landfall. We have also not mentioned anything on the possible wind speed during the landfall," IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.
"We have not yet made any forecast on where it will make landfall. We have also not mentioned anything on the possible wind speed during the landfall," IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.
The Odisha government said disaster response and fire services teams were kept on standby following the forecast. Odisha's Director-General of Fire Services S K Upadhaya said all leaves of fire services personnel have been cancelled. The region has witnessed cyclones in the last three summers -- ‘Yaas’ in 2021, ‘Amphan’ in 2020 and ‘Fani’ in 2019.
The Odisha government said disaster response and fire services teams were kept on standby following the forecast. Odisha's Director-General of Fire Services S K Upadhaya said all leaves of fire services personnel have been cancelled. The region has witnessed cyclones in the last three summers -- ‘Yaas’ in 2021, ‘Amphan’ in 2020 and ‘Fani’ in 2019.
Warnings issued by the weather department
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Warnings issued by the weather department
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Wind warning
Wind warning
-7 May: Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast & East-central Bay of Bengal.
-8 May: Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over Southeast and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal and would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 65-75 gusting to 85 kmph over the same region. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-8 May: Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over Southeast and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal and would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 65-75 gusting to 85 kmph over the same region. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-9 May: Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is likely to prevail over central parts of Bay of Bengal.
-9 May: Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is likely to prevail over central parts of Bay of Bengal.
-10 May: Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely to prevail over West-central and adjoining Northwest and East-central Bay of Bengal.
-10 May: Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely to prevail over West-central and adjoining Northwest and East-central Bay of Bengal.
Sea condition
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sea condition
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-7 May: Sea condition is very likely to become rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.
-7 May: Sea condition is very likely to become rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.
-8 May: Sea condition is very likely to become high over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. The sea condition over Andaman Sea would gradually improve becoming rough.
-8 May: Sea condition is very likely to become high over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. The sea condition over Andaman Sea would gradually improve becoming rough.
-9-10 May: Sea condition is likely to become high over central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9th May and over West central and adjoining Northwest and East central Bay of Bengal on 10 May.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-9-10 May: Sea condition is likely to become high over central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9th May and over West central and adjoining Northwest and East central Bay of Bengal on 10 May.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fishermen Warning
Fishermen Warning
-Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during 7-8 May.
-Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during 7-8 May.
-Fishermen are advised not to venture into East central Bay of Bengal on 8 and 9 May.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Fishermen are advised not to venture into East central Bay of Bengal on 8 and 9 May.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Fishermen are advised not to venture into central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9 and 10 May and over Northwest Bay of Bengal on 10 May.
-Fishermen are advised not to venture into central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9 and 10 May and over Northwest Bay of Bengal on 10 May.
-Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coast.
-Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coast.