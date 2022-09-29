IMD issues ‘alerts’ for very heavy rains in 3 southern states till Saturday1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 02:35 PM IST
- Very heavy rainfall is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana today
Even as the Monsoon is likely to withdraw from some more states in the north, including Punjab & Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue in the Southern states for the next few days. “Isolated heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India during next 2 days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. Catch the full forecast here: