IMD issues ‘alerts’ for very heavy rains in 3 southern states till Saturday

Even as the Monsoon is likely to withdraw from some more states in the north, including Punjab & Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue in the Southern states for the next few days. “Isolated heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India during next 2 days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. Catch the full forecast here:

