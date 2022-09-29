IMD issues ‘alerts’ for very heavy rains in 3 southern states till Saturday

Very heavy rainfall is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana today
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Even as the Monsoon is likely to withdraw from some more states in the north, including Punjab & Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue in the Southern states for the next few days. “Isolated heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India during next 2 days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. Catch the full forecast here:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Even as the Monsoon is likely to withdraw from some more states in the north, including Punjab & Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue in the Southern states for the next few days. “Isolated heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India during next 2 days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. Catch the full forecast here:
Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon
The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from entire Punjab & Chandigarh; some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana; entire Delhi; some more parts of Rajasthan.
The withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon now passes through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur and Nalia.
Heavy rainfall alert:
A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast in lower tropospheric levels, the IMD said adding, “A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into northeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around October 1"
The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from entire Punjab & Chandigarh; some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana; entire Delhi; some more parts of Rajasthan.
The withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon now passes through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur and Nalia.
Heavy rainfall alert:
A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast in lower tropospheric levels, the IMD said adding, “A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into northeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around October 1"
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 29th September-01st October, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka on 29th & 30th September; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 29 September.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana on 29th September
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha on 29th September and 01st-02nd October; and Jharkhand on 3rd; Gangetic West Bengal on 2nd & 3rd October, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Odisha on 03rd October, 2022.
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 02nd & 3rd October, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 29th September-01st October, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka on 29th & 30th September; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 29 September.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana on 29th September
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha on 29th September and 01st-02nd October; and Jharkhand on 3rd; Gangetic West Bengal on 2nd & 3rd October, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Odisha on 03rd October, 2022.
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 02nd & 3rd October, 2022.