IMD issues cold day, dense fog alert for 6 states today. Check details here

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Cold Wave conditions abated from northwest India and there is no prediction of cold wave conditions in the region during the next 4 days. However, very dense fog and cold day conditions are predicted for Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & UP during next 24 hrs. Following this, the cold day conditions are likely to abate gradually.

