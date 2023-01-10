IMD issues cold day, dense fog alert for 6 states today. Check details here

Cold Day to severe cold day conditions very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on 10 Jan
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Cold Wave conditions abated from northwest India and there is no prediction of cold wave conditions in the region during the next 4 days. However, very dense fog and cold day conditions are predicted for Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & UP during next 24 hrs. Following this, the cold day conditions are likely to abate gradually.
Rainfall/snowfall alert
Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is predicted over Jammu & Kashmir on 11th January and in Himachal on 12 January.
Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Punjab, Haryana and the adjoining areas of west Uttar Pradesh during 11 to 13 January.
Due to the current fresh western disturbance, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2-4°C over northwestern plains during the next 3 days, and hence, there will be no cold wave conditions for the next 4 days.
Dense fog alert
Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours. This is likely abate gradually thereafter.
Dense fog in isolated pockets is likely to reappear over these areas from 14th morning.
Dense fog is very likely in some areas during night & morning hours over Uttarakhand and in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and abate gradually thereafter.
Dense fog very is likely to continue in isolated pockets over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 48 hours.
Cold day conditions
Cold Day to severe cold day conditions is very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on 10th and in isolated pockets on 11 January.
Cold day conditions is also very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on 10th January. Cold day conditions are very likely to abate over the above areas from tomorrow.
Weather conditions observed on Monday
The minimum temperatures has risen by 1 to 3 degrees in many parts of North India. So, the cold wave conditions have abated.
The minimum temperatures are in range of 5-8°C over most parts of the northern plains and parts of Madhya Pradesh. The lowest minimum temperature observed over Churu in West Rajasthan
Dense to Very dense fog observed over many parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Chandigarh & Delhi; some areas of Bihar; isolated pockets over Jammu division, Uttarakhand & north Rajasthan.
Severe Cold Day conditions prevailed in most parts of East over Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Cold day conditions observed in pockets over Punjab and northwest Rajasthan.
