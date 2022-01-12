Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cold wave conditions are likely to grip parts of north India - including Punjab and Rajasthan - for the next couple of days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, under the influence of fresh Western Disturbances, some regions of the country are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Two fresh Western Disturbances very likely to affect northwest India, the 1st from 16th January and likely to cause isolated to scattered precipitation on 16th & 17th; the 2nd from 18th and likely to cause light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains for subsequent 2-3 days, IMD tweeted.

Cold wave conditions:

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Cold day to Severe Cold Day conditions is expected in some pockets over West Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over East Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days

Cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Gujarat state during next 24 hours and over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 2 days. Dense fog:

Dense/Very Dense Fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over plains of Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during next 2 days; north Rajasthan during next 3 days; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during next 4-5 days Rainfall:

Isolated Heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 13th January, 2022.

Fairly widespread moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 12th to 14th

Isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 12th January, 2022.

Scattered to fairly widespread precipitation very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 12th & 13th and isolated precipitation over the region on 14th & 15th January.

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning/Hail very likely over Chhattisgarh and West Bengal & Sikkim on 12th and over Odisha on 13th January and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh during 12th to 14th January.

