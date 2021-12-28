India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) on Tuesday said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in some North Indian states till end of this week. Meanwhile some parts of the country will witness rains and hailstorm for the next couple of days, the weather agency said.

Check full list here:

Cold Wave Conditions

Cold Wave Conditions likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during 31st December- 02nd January

Similar conditions are expected in north Rajasthan on 1 and 2 January

Cold Day Conditions likely to prevail over Bihar on 29th & 30th December

Dense fog

Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan in night/morning hours during next 3 days

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh are likely to witness dense fog on 30th & 31st December

Rainfall

Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & hailstorm also likely over East MP, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 28th & 29th; over West MP, Vidarbha, Jharkhand on 28th; over Chhattisgarh on 29th; over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya on 29th & 30th and over Nagaland on 30 December.

Slight drop in temperature in Delhi

The mercury dropped by a notch in Delhi on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature stood at 10.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the maximum temperature was logged at 22.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day, while the maximum is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.

Temperature to dip Gujarat following rains

Temperatures are likely to drop in some areas of Gujarat from Wednesday, the meteorological department said today after parts of the receive rainfall.

At least 32 talukas in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Kutch, Aravalli, Patan, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mehsana districts received rainfall on Monday night, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said. Kankraj and Posina talukas of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts received the highest 21 mm and 12 mm rainfall, around midnight, the SEOC stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.