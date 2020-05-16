The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a pre-cyclone alert for West Bengal and North Odisha coast, as a system in the Bay of Bengal is rapidly gearing up to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

In its latest forecast, the weather department said the system was centred 1200 km southwest of Digha on West Bengal coast on Saturday morning and is expected to rapidly intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next few hours.

It is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours (on Sunday), and gradually become a very severe cyclonic storm. It will continue to intensify and scale upto become an extremely severe cyclonic storm, forecasts IMD.

The cyclone, which would be named Amphan is the first cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal this season.

The latest forecast suggests the cyclone would initially move north-northwestwards towards Odisha coast till Sunday, and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards West Bengal coast during May 18-20, during which it will have the highest intensity.

“It is likely to cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 20," said IMD.

The National Crisis Management Committee of the government also convened a meeting, where Chief Secrtary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparation for the impending cyclone and the relief operations required. Instructions have been issued to ready the cyclone shelters and prepare for evacuations if required in certain areas.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Armed Forces and Indian Coast Guard have also been put on alert. They are pre-positioning themselves as required, said Ministry of Home Affairs which has also been co-ordinating with state governments on the same.

The weather department said there would be moderate rainfall with very heavy falls in the coastal areas of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from May 18-20, with the rainfall intensity highest around May 20.

There would be squally winds which will gradually gain speed upto 75-85 kmph gusting upto 95 kmph from May 20 along and off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts. It will continue to increase thereafter.

IMD has been continuously issuing advisories for fishermen, urging them not to venture into the Bay of Bengal Friday onwards, as the sea conditions turn extremely rough. “The system is under continuous surveillance the concerned state departments are being informed regularly," said IMD.

