India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said a low-pressure area is forming over the south Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm around 6 May. It is expected to bring very heavy rainfall to the adjoining region for the next couple of days. Speaking about the situation in Andaman, RK Jenamani, Senior scientist of IMD, said on Monday, "The system in Andaman is forming on May 4. Low pressure will be formed on May 6 and then it will be intensified. We are giving a warning to South Andaman and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal. We have asked people not to go there as there are indications that the system will intensify. We have mainly asked fishermen to not go there."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}