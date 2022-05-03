This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Low pressure will be formed on May 6 and then it will be intensified. We are giving a warning to South Andaman and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal, IMD said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said a low-pressure area is forming over the south Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm around 6 May. It is expected to bring very heavy rainfall to the adjoining region for the next couple of days. Speaking about the situation in Andaman, RK Jenamani, Senior scientist of IMD, said on Monday, "The system in Andaman is forming on May 4. Low pressure will be formed on May 6 and then it will be intensified. We are giving a warning to South Andaman and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal. We have asked people not to go there as there are indications that the system will intensify. We have mainly asked fishermen to not go there."
The weather agency also updated that no heatwave conditions are expected over northwest, central & East India during the next 4-5 days.
Check the full forecast here:
Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall is expected over Nicobar Islands on 4th & 5th of May and heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted over the Andaman Islands on 06th & 07th May.
Meanwhile, due to wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
Also, heavy rainfall is predicted over Kerala-Mahe on 03 rd & 04th May and over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 05th May.
Under the influence of southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is expected over Northeast India & West Bengal-Sikkim during next 5 days.