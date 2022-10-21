India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country in the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, it has warned that a low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and it is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm next week.

The low-pressure Area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea & Southeast Bay of Bengal persists. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast & adjoining the eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 22 October and then move northwestwards, intensify further into a deep depression over the eastcentral & adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on 23 October. Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 24th October, the weather office said in its bulletin.

Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northeastwards and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on 25th October, skirting the Odisha coast, it further adds.

Check full forecast here: