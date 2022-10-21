IMD issues Cyclone warning; very heavy rains in these states till next week2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 03:36 PM IST
A low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and it is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm next week.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country in the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, it has warned that a low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and it is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm next week.