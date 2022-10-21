Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
IMD issues Cyclone warning; very heavy rains in these states till next week

IMD issues Cyclone warning; very heavy rains in these states till next week

03:36 PM IST
A low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and it is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm next week.

The low-pressure Area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea & Southeast Bay of Bengal persists. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast & adjoining the eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 22 October and then move northwestwards, intensify further into a deep depression over the eastcentral & adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on 23 October. Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 24th October, the weather office said in its bulletin. 

Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northeastwards and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on 25th October, skirting the Odisha coast, it further adds. 

Check full forecast here: 

  • Fairly widespread with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe till Sunday. Meanwhile, very heavy rainfall are expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal today. 
  • Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning are expected over Odisha from 23rd-25th and Gangetic West Bengal during 24th-26th October
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall are expected over the Odisha on 24th & Gangetic West Bengal on the 25 October
  • Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 24th-26th and Arunachal Pradesh on 25th October
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall are predicted over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 25th & 26th October
  • Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls are forecasted over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 21st–23rd October
  • Isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during next 24 hours and dry weather likely thereafter.

