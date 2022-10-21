IMD issues Cyclone warning; very heavy rains in these states till next week

The low-pressure Area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea & Southeast Bay of Bengal persists. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast & adjoining the eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 22 October and then move northwestwards, intensify further into a deep depression over the eastcentral & adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on 23 October. Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 24th October, the weather office said in its bulletin.