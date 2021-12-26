IMD weather forecast: States of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will witness dense fog during the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Sunday.

The weather forecasting agency also said that no cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the country during next 5 days, but there are chances of rain in the plains particularly in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

"Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan in night/morning hours during next 3 days," the weather office said.

Rain Prediction

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over western Himalayan region during 26th to 28th December.

As per the weather office, rain is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan during 26th to 28th December.

Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall from Monday till Wednesday.

Besides these, moderate rain is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 28 and 29 December.

Thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm are likely to hit East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 28 & 29; over West Madhya Pradesh and Marathawada on 28th and over Bihar and Jharkhand on 29th December.

