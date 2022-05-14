This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Red alert has been issued for Ernakulam and Idukki for Saturday while orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur.
Predicting extremely heavy rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for 2 districts and an orange alert for 6 southern districts in Kerala till Tuesday. IMD also warned of squally weather on the Kerala coast and fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea during these days.
Elaborating in its bulletin, the IMD said, a red alert has been issued for Ernakulam and Idukki for Saturday while an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts till May 16.
The weatherman has also issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on these days.
The IMD said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast and advised fishermen not to venture into sea till May 16.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rainfall. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathi in the state, is likely to bring the first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.
