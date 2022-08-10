IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall alert in these states for next 4 days. 10 updates1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 04:55 PM IST
- Heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and other states
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over central India, meanwhile, a well-marked low-pressure area hovers over east Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhing areas. Owing to this, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch, and other states.