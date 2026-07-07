IMD issues flash flood alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka over next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood risk (FFR) warning for several districts in western India, with widespread rainfall expected over the next 24 hours.

The highest-risk areas include parts of Gujarat, including Saurashtra & Kutch, central Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, and coastal Karnataka, where intense rainfall could trigger rapid surface runoff, waterlogging and localized flooding in vulnerable watersheds and low-lying areas, IMD said.

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In Saurashtra & Kutch, IMD said Rajkot, Surendranagar, Botad and Bhavnagar districts face a moderate risk of flash floods. Across Gujarat, the alert covers Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dangs, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Valsad, and the Union Territories of Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

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In central Maharashtra, the districts of Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur are expected to face similar risks. The IMD has also warned of moderate flash flood risk across north Goa, south Goa, Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Thane in the Konkan & Goa subdivision.

Along the west coast, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts in coastal Karnataka have also been placed in the moderate-risk category. Separately, the weather office has forecast low to moderate flash flood risk over parts of Kerala & Mahe, covering Kasaragod, Kannur, Mahe, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. In the northeast, Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Saiha districts of Mizoram have also been placed in the low to moderate flash flood risk category.

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According to the IMD, surface runoff and inundation may occur in places with fully saturated soil and low-lying areas within the identified areas of concern, as rainfall over the next 24 hours could overwhelm local drainage systems.

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Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the country, including parts of Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh over the past 24 hours, triggering landslides and flash floods in some regions. The severe weather claimed lives, caused extensive damage, submerged homes and other structures, and disrupted air, rail, and road transport. Authorities in multiple states intensified emergency response measures as forecasts warned of more rainfall in the coming days.

Monsoon advances Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced further into the remaining parts of Gujarat and additional parts of Rajasthan and Haryana, bringing the seasonal rains closer to covering the entire country, IMD said.

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The weather office said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days, completing its spread across India.

The IMD has also forecast rains are expected to intensify over north India over the next three days, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in several parts of the region.

The weather office has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert for localised flooding, landslides in hilly regions, and traffic disruptions, and to follow updates issued by local authorities and the IMD.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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