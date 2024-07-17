IMD issues flash flood alert for South and Central India as extreme downpour continues

  • The south peninsula witnessed 28% excess rainfall over the past 24 hours, while central India saw normal rainfall.

Puja Das
First Published17 Jul 2024, 08:11 PM IST
India is witnessing heavy downpours this monsoon season following the return of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) to a neutral phase. (HT)
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a flash flood alert on Wednesday for south and central India, including Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, Vidarbha, and Uttarakhand, following heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining Vidarbha.

India is witnessing heavy downpours this monsoon season following the return of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) to a neutral phase, with expectations of the cooler La Niña phase forming in the latter half of the monsoon season (August-September). 

La Niña, which occurs every 3-5 years, results in sea surface cooling, triggering increased rainfall and distinct weather patterns that can lead to flooding.

“Low to moderate flash flood is likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of north Goa, south Goa, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi and Uttar Kannada, Chandrapur and Gadchirouli districts in the next six hours,” IMD said.

“Moderate flash flood is likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, adjoining parts of south interior Karnataka, and low to moderate flash flood is seen in Uttarakhand and a few watersheds of Gujarat region, adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch during the next 24 hours.” 

“Surface runoff or inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours,” it added.

Low to moderate flash floods were witnessed in a few neighbourhoods of north and south Goa, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Uttar Kannada, Chandrapur and Gadchirouli districts in the past six hours.

This comes after the met department issued a red alert for these regions.

Excess rainfall

The south peninsula witnessed 28% excess rainfall over the past 24 hours, while central India saw normal rainfall. These regions have so far received 17% above and 3% below normal rainfall, respectively, since the start of the four-month monsoon season. 

Since 1 June, India has received 305.8 mm of rain, which is 3% below average, followed by an 11% deficit rainfall in June.

The southwest monsoon arrived early on the Kerala coast, and in northeast India but lost momentum. It reached northwest India on time by 29 June, resulting in Delhi's highest single-day June rainfall in 88 years. Mumbai witnessed similar conditions.

Subsequently, the IMD forecasted above-normal rainfall for July, with heavy rains potentially causing floods in the western Himalayan states and river basins in central India.

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 08:11 PM IST
