IMD issues flood alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir; Delhi crosses 1,000 mm rainfall mark — details

Amid heavy rains in several parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued flash flood alert for parts of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh for the next 24 hours.

In a post on social media platform X, the IMD said: “In the next 24 hours, moderate to high risk of flash floods is expected over parts of Uttarakhand, J&K, Ladakh & Himachal Pradesh.”

Districts At Risk Uttarakhand: Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Uttarkashi

J&K & Ladakh: Anantnag, Doda, Kathua, Kistwar, Kulgam, Punch, Ramban, Riasi, Udhampur

Himachal Pradesh: Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur.



IMD Srinagar's forecast

— A spell of heavy to very heavy rain is expected at many places over Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Doda Udhampur, Rajouri and Ramban during next 14-16 hrs.

— A spell of moderate to heavy rain/brief intense showers likely at many places of Pir Panjal range and South KMR with heavy rain over Kishtwar, Poonch, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulga.

— The weather department also warned of possibility of cloud burst/flashfloods/landslides/water logging at few vulnerable places.

Above-normal rainfall in September India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September, capping a season that has already seen several disasters triggered by heavy downpours in many parts of the country.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had warned that heavy rainfall in September may trigger landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand and could disrupt normal life in south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

"Many rivers originate in Uttarakhand. So, heavy rainfall means many rivers will be flooded and it will impact cities and towns downstream. So, we should keep this in mind," he had said.

Mohapatra also said there is a slight increasing trend in September rainfall since 1980, barring less rainfall in the month in 1986, 1991, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2015 and 2019.

Delhi crosses 1,000 mm rainfall mark due to intermittent rain Delhi has breached 1,000 mm of rainfall for the season as rain continues to lash the national capital and its surrounding region. The city had already crossed its annual average rainfall mark of 774 mm last month.

The city crossed the 1,000-mm mark after two continuous days of intermittent showers lashed the city.

Delhi had recorded 963.4 mm of rainfall till August 31 this year. It received another 37.8 mm on September 1 and 16 mm till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, pushing the total past 1,000 mm.

Punjab: 30 lives lost due to floods Battling its worst floods in decades, Punjab has been impacted by nature's fury with the deluge claiming 30 lives and impacting more than 3.5 lakh people.

According to the bulletin issued on Tuesday, all 23 districts of the state have been declared as hit by the floods.