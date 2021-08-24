The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that rainfall was likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till 27th August. It also predicted isolated extremely heavy falls over Assam and Meghalaya during next two days.

“Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till 27th August and reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region," the IMD said in its latest weather forecast.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 24th and 25th August, the department said.

According to the updates, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very is likely to continue over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till 27th August.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Tamil Nadu during next 5 days and over Kerala, and Mahe on 26th-28th August.

Eastern part of the country is expected to witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning during next 3 days. Subdued rainfall activity likely to continue over Northwest and Central India and West Coast during next 5 days.

Thunderstorm, rain expected in parts of UP, NCR

In its latest update on Twitter, the IMD said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over some parts of Uttar Pradesh and NCR during next two hours.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Dadri) Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Amroha, Pilakhua, Sahaswan, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Jattari, Mathura (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it said.

Weather Systems

The western end of the monsoon trough lay to the north of its normal position and the eastern end lay along the foothills of Himalayas, the IMD said today.

The monsoon trough is very likely to run close to foothills of Himalayas by 25th Aug and continue to remain there till 26th August. In view of formation of a cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoin northwest Bay of Bengal on 27th Aug , the eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards from 27th August. Strong southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India very likely to continue to prevail till 25th August, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.