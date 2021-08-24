The monsoon trough is very likely to run close to foothills of Himalayas by 25th Aug and continue to remain there till 26th August. In view of formation of a cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoin northwest Bay of Bengal on 27th Aug , the eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards from 27th August. Strong southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India very likely to continue to prevail till 25th August, the department said in its latest bulletin.