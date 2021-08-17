IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted enhanced rainfall activity over central and adjoining north Peninsular India during next 3 days. It said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy is very likely over Marathawada region (Maharashtra), Telangana, Odisha, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra on 17 and 18; over Chhattisgarh from 17 to 19 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17 August.

According to the latest updates, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is also very likely to continue over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat region from 17 to 19; over Madhya Pradesh from 17 to 20 and decrease in intensity and distribution over above regions thereafter.

However, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Bihar during next 5 days.

The IMD has also predicted continuation of rainfall activity over Northeast India. It said widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Northeast India during next 2 days and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter.

However, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 17 and isolated heavy to very heavy falls with extremely heavy falls on 18 August, the IMD said.

Increased rainfall activity is predicted over Northwest India from 19 August.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from 19 to 23 August; over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 20 and 21 August.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand on 19 and 20; and over West Uttar Pradesh on 20 August. Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over rest parts of northwest India from 19 to 21 August.

On Monday, the weather department informed that the Southwest Monsoon had started reviving and rainfall activity had started to increase over south India.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that a low pressure was likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 24 hours. He said there will be a revival of rainfall activity. "Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the northern part of the southern peninsula and central India," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.