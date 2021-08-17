IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted enhanced rainfall activity over central and adjoining north Peninsular India during next 3 days. It said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy is very likely over Marathawada region (Maharashtra), Telangana, Odisha, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra on 17 and 18; over Chhattisgarh from 17 to 19 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17 August.