Delhi weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain/ thundershowers in Delhi on 26 and 27 July. It has issued an orange alert for July 26 and a yellow alert for July 27.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for July 26 and forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of the speed of 30-40 km/hr.

The department has issued a yellow alert for July 27 and predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds.

The weather department has four colour-coded warnings based on the intensity of an extreme weather event and issues them in the ascending order of green, yellow, orange and red.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius. Today, the maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The humidity levels oscillated between 94 per cent and 64 per cent.

Palam recorded a high of 33.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.5 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.1 degrees Celsius.

The neighbouring Gurgaon saw the maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius.

Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.9 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with possibility of thundery development for Saturday.

In Uttar Pradesh, rains lashed Jhansi, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Bahraich, Kannauj, Etah, Lalitpur, Jaunpur, Kheri, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur, Hamirpur, Aligarh, Pilibhit and Jalaun on Friday.

The weather office said that rain and thundershowers are very likely at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over the eastern part of the state on Saturday. Rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places over western UP and at a few places in the eastern part on July 25.

