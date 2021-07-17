Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Livemint

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Saturday issued fresh weather updates for many states till 21st July. It has also predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over northeast India, Sub-Himalayan west Bengal and Sikkim till till 19th and decrease in intensity thereafter.

Isolated very heavy rainfall would occur over Assam and Meghalaya on 17th & 18th; Sub-Himalayan west Bengal and Sikkim during 17th-19th July.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely to continue over west coast and rest parts of west Peninsular India except over Gujarat state during next 5-6 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during same period.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa during 18th-21st and over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 20th and 21st July, 2021.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and Uttar Pradesh from 17th July to 21st July and over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from 18th July to 21st July and moderate to heavy falls at isolated places over Delhi on 18th July.

The IMD has also predicted isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on 19th and Uttarakhand on 18th & 19th July.

The department has said that moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning was likely to occur at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours. It said thunderstorm and lightning may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor.

`

